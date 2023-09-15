Medical emergency at North City fire station

Friday, September 15, 2023

Shoreline Fire Station 63 in North City
Photo by Mike Remarcke

Dozens of apartment residents and pedestrians witnessed an alarming scene at the North City fire station 63, 1410 NE 180th St, Shoreline, WA 98155, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 as a distraught male drove up to the door for medical assistance.

Firefighter / paramedics responded immediately to render aid.

Because of HIPAA regulations, and also out of concern for family members, fire and police are not providing details.

All firefighters are trained in emergency first aid and many have paramedic training.


