Welcome all 6th to 8th graders to the 1st Middle School Special Event on Saturday
Friday, September 15, 2023
We have a night of fun prepared for you on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 6 to 10:30pm!
Haven't been to Middle School Night before? Welcome to the fun! Middle School Night happens every Saturday throughout the school year!
Returning Middle Schooler? Well, we can't wait to see you and for you to see what we have planned for this school year!
Join us at 6pm for pizza and snacks!
Be ready to play dodgeball with new and old friends! We will be playing rounds of dodgeball through the night. Youth can create teams or be placed randomly on teams starting at 7:00pm with 10-minute rounds.
Come and enjoy; crafts, video games, pool tables, foosball, and more from 6 to 10:30pm.
Get some dessert before you leave!
Save your spot HERE
No need to print out your tickets! We have it covered!
Location: Richmond Highlands Rec Center
Join us at 6pm for pizza and snacks!
Be ready to play dodgeball with new and old friends! We will be playing rounds of dodgeball through the night. Youth can create teams or be placed randomly on teams starting at 7:00pm with 10-minute rounds.
Come and enjoy; crafts, video games, pool tables, foosball, and more from 6 to 10:30pm.
Get some dessert before you leave!
Save your spot HERE
No need to print out your tickets! We have it covered!
Location: Richmond Highlands Rec Center
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Hours: 6pm to 10:30pm!
Hours: 6pm to 10:30pm!
0 comments:
Post a Comment