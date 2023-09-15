Welcome all 6th to 8th graders to the 1st Middle School Special Event on Saturday



Come one come all to our Back 2 School Middle School Nigh Bash! Come one come all to our Back 2 School Middle School Nigh Bash!





We have a night of fun prepared for you on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 6 to 10:30pm!





Haven't been to Middle School Night before? Welcome to the fun! Middle School Night happens every Saturday throughout the school year!









Join us at 6pm for pizza and snacks!



Be ready to play dodgeball with new and old friends! We will be playing rounds of dodgeball through the night. Youth can create teams or be placed randomly on teams starting at 7:00pm with 10-minute rounds.



Come and enjoy; crafts, video games, pool tables, foosball, and more from 6 to 10:30pm.



Get some dessert before you leave!



Save your spot HERE



N﻿o need to print out your tickets! We have it covered!



L﻿ocation: Richmond Highlands Rec Center Returning Middle Schooler? Well, we can't wait to see you and for you to see what we have planned for this school year!Join us at 6pm for pizza and snacks!Be ready to play dodgeball with new and old friends! We will be playing rounds of dodgeball through the night. Youth can create teams or be placed randomly on teams starting at 7:00pm with 10-minute rounds.Come and enjoy; crafts, video games, pool tables, foosball, and more from 6 to 10:30pm.Get some dessert before you leave!N﻿o need to print out your tickets! We have it covered!L﻿ocation: Richmond Highlands Rec Center