Seattle police investigate a shooting at Haller Lake; find body the next day at North Seattle College

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Photo courtesy Seattle PD
On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Seattle police received a 911 call about a deceased subject found in the 9600 block of College Way N. (North Seattle College) Officers arrived around 8:00am and located the deceased male with signs of trauma.

Police have determined the man found was involved with a shooting incident from the day before, when around 10am a passerby called 911 to report a shooting that occurred in Haller Lake.

When officers arrived in the 11600 block of Aurora Ave N, (Home Deport) they found evidence of a shooting but no victim of the assault.

After speaking with witnesses in the area, it appears the suspect had left the location in a vehicle, a gold Dodge Grand Caravan, with another subject who appeared to be unconscious.

Further investigation led to the identity of the suspect, which resulted in the apprehension of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle in Federal Way at about 5pm.

The 40-year-old male was arrested for assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked into King County Jail. However, after today’s investigation, the requested charges have been updated to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate this case.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.


