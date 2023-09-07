Stop for school buses to avoid injuring a child



The whole point of laws about stopping for school buses is to avoid injuring a child. Kids are supposed to cross in front of the bus but that means that drivers cannot see them until they in the road. And many of them run. The whole point of laws about stopping for school buses is to avoid injuring a child. Kids are supposed to cross in front of the bus but that means that drivers cannot see them until they in the road. And many of them run.





There are people who will not stop, even when the bus lights are on and the Stop paddle is out. Bus drivers will be reporting those people.





For the rest of us, there's a fair amount of confusion about when to stop, particularly for drivers going the opposite direction from the bus.





This graphic from Target Zero is one of the better ones.





--Diane Hettrick







