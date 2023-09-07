Shooting in Lynnwood park leaves one dead, one in hospital with critical injuries

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Silver 2012 Toyota Tundra
Lynnwood police detectives are investigating a shooting which occurred at Lynndale Park 18927 72nd Ave W, Lynnwood WA 98036 on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Five males between the ages of 17 and 20 were involved. One is deceased. Two were transported to nearby hospital. One of them, who is a minor, remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

Lynnwood police state that they can confirm this shooting does not appear to be gang related. 

A Silver 2012 Toyota Tundra has been taken in custody as evidence. Detectives are requesting anyone with any information of sightings of this specific vehicle recently to contact detectives at 425-670-5633.


