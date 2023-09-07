Shooting in Lynnwood park leaves one dead, one in hospital with critical injuries
Thursday, September 7, 2023
|Silver 2012 Toyota Tundra
Five males between the ages of 17 and 20 were involved. One is deceased. Two were transported to nearby hospital. One of them, who is a minor, remains hospitalized with critical injuries.
Lynnwood police state that they can confirm this shooting does not appear to be gang related.
A Silver 2012 Toyota Tundra has been taken in custody as evidence. Detectives are requesting anyone with any information of sightings of this specific vehicle recently to contact detectives at 425-670-5633.
