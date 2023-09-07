City of Shoreline receives $600,000 from King county to help fund improvements to Brugger's Bog Park

Play area at Brugger's Bog in Shoreline

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Executive Dow Constantine just announced council approval of awards from the 2020 King county parks levy. 53 projects throughout King county will receive funds for specific projects, with an emphasis on underserved communities.





Brugger's Bog is one of the parks under the City of Shoreline parks levy





Little Brook park in NE Seattle

Photo courtesy Seattle Parks Just inside Seattle's northeast border with Shoreline / Lake Forest Park, Seattle Parks and Recreation will have $720,000 for the redesign of Little Brook Park in



Just inside Seattle's northeast border with Shoreline / Lake Forest Park, Seattle Parks and Recreation will have $720,000 for the redesign of Little Brook Park in northeast Seattle to improve safety, accessibility, visibility, and community gathering through a community garden, raised play area, and other amenities. This summer marks the halfway point for the six-year King County Parks Levy, which will expire at the end of 2025.









King County Parks produced an update that shows progress it has made so far.

Among the 53 projects is $598,451 for Brugger's Bog Park, City of ShorelineThe City of Shoreline will bring more open space and recreation to an underserved area by improvingthrough removal of a dilapidated play area, restoration of critical areas, and development of a walking loop and boardwalk, new play area, and multi-sport court.