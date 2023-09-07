Lahaina Fundraiser Luau at Senior Activity Center in Shoreline Saturday, September 16, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023

40 dancers will perform at the Luau

LAHAINA FUNDRAISER LUAU
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Please join us for an evening of culture and entertainment, as we partner with Hokulanis Hula Studio to raise funds for our family and friends who lost all in the tragic Lahaina, Maui fire.

The evening will consist of a traditional Luau feast followed by 40 dancers, all performing authentic dances, complete with Pacific Island attire. 

Our very own Kupuna (meaning grandma) Hula dancers will be dancing for us as well.

Kupuna Hula dancers from the Senior Activity Center will perform
Photo courtesy Senior Activity Center

Many of our Kupuna dancers and other members of the studio hail from the Pacific Islands and have family and friends in Lahaina that are in desperate need of help. 

All proceeds are being donated to urgent response teams, acquiring such basic needs as baby formula, diapers, medicine, clean drinking water, etc.

Lahaina and her residents have graciously shared their island treasures with us for years. We can now return the favor with direct support. 

We ask you to join us for this very special event!

To purchase tickets call 206-365-1536 or drop by the Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.

Lahaina Fundraiser Luau
  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: Doors open at 5:00pm
  • Adults (18 and over) $40/person
  • Child (5 – 17 yrs of age) $15/person
  • Child (4 and under) FREE
  • Family Special (2 adults and 2 children 4 yrs of age and under) $75
18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline 98155
206 365-1536


