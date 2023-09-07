Lahaina Fundraiser Luau at Senior Activity Center in Shoreline Saturday, September 16, 2023

40 dancers will perform at the Luau





LAHAINA FUNDRAISER LUAU

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Senior Activity Center

18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Please join us for an evening of culture and entertainment, as we partner with Hokulanis Hula Studio to raise funds for our family and friends who lost all in the tragic Lahaina, Maui fire.



The evening will consist of a traditional Luau feast followed by 40 dancers, all performing authentic dances, complete with Pacific Island attire. Please join us for an evening of culture and entertainment, as we partner with Hokulanis Hula Studio to raise funds for our family and friends who lost all in the tragic Lahaina, Maui fire.





Our very own Kupuna (meaning grandma) Hula dancers will be dancing for us as well.





Kupuna Hula dancers from the Senior Activity Center will perform

Photo courtesy Senior Activity Center



Many of our Kupuna dancers and other members of the studio hail from the Pacific Islands and have family and friends in Lahaina that are in desperate need of help.





All proceeds are being donated to urgent response teams, acquiring such basic needs as baby formula, diapers, medicine, clean drinking water, etc.



Lahaina and her residents have graciously shared their island treasures with us for years. We can now return the favor with direct support.



