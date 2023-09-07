Driver Engineer Rob Wirkkala retires from Shoreline Fire after a 21 year career

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Driver Engineer Rob Wirkkala retires from Shoreline Fire
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
RETIREMENT: On Thursday, September 7, 2023, Driver Engineer Rob Wirkkala finished his last shift of a 21-year career with the Shoreline Fire Department. 

In 1989, Rob began his career volunteering for the City of Chinook, WA. Rob attended University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program in 1991 and graduated from Class #18. 

After acquiring his paramedic certification, Rob worked 4 years at the Long Beach Fire Department then Evergreen Medic One for more than 6 years. In 2003, he joined the Shoreline Fire Department. 

During his career at Shoreline he held the rank of Firefighter/Paramedic for 19 years and was a Driver/Engineer for the last 8 years. 

He has trained and mentored countless firefighters on their Engine, Tractor, and Tiller books. 

Rob’s laid back demeanor on calls and in the fire station brought a calm to any stressful situation. 

We wish you the best of luck with your retirement Driver/Engineer Wirkkala.


Posted by DKH at 9:38 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  