Driver Engineer Rob Wirkkala retires from Shoreline Fire after a 21 year career

Driver Engineer Rob Wirkkala retires from Shoreline Fire

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire RETIREMENT: On Thursday, September 7, 2023, Driver Engineer Rob Wirkkala finished his last shift of a 21-year career with the Shoreline Fire Department. RETIREMENT: On Thursday, September 7, 2023, Driver Engineer Rob Wirkkala finished his last shift of a 21-year career with the Shoreline Fire Department.





In 1989, Rob began his career volunteering for the City of Chinook, WA. Rob attended University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program in 1991 and graduated from Class #18.





After acquiring his paramedic certification, Rob worked 4 years at the Long Beach Fire Department then Evergreen Medic One for more than 6 years. In 2003, he joined the Shoreline Fire Department.





During his career at Shoreline he held the rank of Firefighter/Paramedic for 19 years and was a Driver/Engineer for the last 8 years.





He has trained and mentored countless firefighters on their Engine, Tractor, and Tiller books.





Rob’s laid back demeanor on calls and in the fire station brought a calm to any stressful situation.





We wish you the best of luck with your retirement Driver/Engineer Wirkkala.







