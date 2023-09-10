Own a piece of local history - Town / Country Market to auction off old Central Market letters
Sunday, September 10, 2023
|Own a letter of your very own!
They're big! They're bold! They're... letters!
Accent your patio, show off a backyard conversation piece, or add vintage flair to your small business. Snag a piece of history and help to provide food and resources for your neighbors in need.
The auction starts Monday, September 11 - 14 at new.biddingowl.com/townandcountry. Win a little piece of local history and own a supercool letter.
The auction starts Monday, September 11 - 14 at new.biddingowl.com/townandcountry. Win a little piece of local history and own a supercool letter.
0 comments:
Post a Comment