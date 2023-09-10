Own a piece of local history - Town / Country Market to auction off old Central Market letters

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Own a letter of your very own!
Own a piece of local history in the form of cool decor! Town / Country Markets is auctioning off its Shoreline and Poulsbo Central Markets lighted “Central Market” letters from the old signs. Proceeds are being donated to two food banks.

They're big! They're bold! They're... letters! 

Accent your patio, show off a backyard conversation piece, or add vintage flair to your small business. Snag a piece of history and help to provide food and resources for your neighbors in need.

The auction starts Monday, September 11 - 14 at new.biddingowl.com/townandcountry. Win a little piece of local history and own a supercool letter.


