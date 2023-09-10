Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Public Works Maintenance Worker I

Salary Hourly wage range: $24.83 - $29.35.

Published Sep 08, 2023

The City of Mountlake Terrace Public Works Department is accepting applications to fill one Maintenance Worker position. Duties include operating and maintaining the city’s infrastructure including not limited to streets, sewer, stormwater, and water systems.We are looking for a highly productive, self-motivated individuals who can work well as a team member. Candidates must have the ability to stand and work outdoors in inclement weather for extended periods of time, to operate machinery and equipment, and utilize hand and power tools.Maintenance Workers essential duties include installing, servicing, and repairing water and sewer facilities; repairing water line leaks and sewer line breaks; flushing water systems; repairing curbs and sidewalks; installing valves and setting meters; and responding professionally and courteously to customer inquiries.A valid Washington State Driver’s license and acceptable driving record is required for both classification levels. This position is represented by Teamster Local Union No. 763.