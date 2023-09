Ballinger Friendship Festival provided free food, music, kid crafts, information and fun

Ballinger Neighborhood held their 3rd Annual Friendship Festival at Brugger’s Bog Park on 25th NE on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

There were crafts for kids, free food, booths, and a variety of entertainment not all scripted!

The food and fun were all free, including arts, crafts, and games, thanks to funding from the City of Shoreline.

People could take a selfie with a scarecrow at the Farm Stand

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Among other things, festival goers could take a selfie with a scarecrow at the "farm stand photo booth."





South American flute player Peter Ahi with Eben Pobee of JHP Legacy, which provided music throughout the event. Photo by Gidget Terpstra

Featured performers included JHP Legacy (West African band), Filipiniana / FACES Dance Company, Peter Ali (Indigenous flutist), and Janet Rayor (Stiltwalker).





Stiltwalker talks to people at the Ballinger Homework Factory booth which provides afterschool academic help to kids who live in Ballinger Homes. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Besides that, a second stiltwalker showed up - or the fairy has a human counterpart...



There were many interesting booths with people to talk to and things to see:





Filipiniana Arts and Culture

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Filipiniana Arts and Culture, Kenneth Doutt, Director of the Shoreline Historical Museum

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Shoreline Historical Museum, Brugger's Bog Park Steward Marla Tullio is a bona fide Tree Hugger

Photo by Gidget Terpstra Green Shoreline Partnership Brugger’s Bog Stewards,

the ACS Team and their radio communication van and the Shoreline Fire Department.

Also Shoreline College, Center for Human Services, Literacy Source, City of Shoreline Parks, Planning Services, and Surface Water Management, Recology, Moms Demand Action