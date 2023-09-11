Ballinger Friendship Festival provided free food, music, kid crafts, information and fun
Monday, September 11, 2023
|Stiltwalker Janet Rayor was a huge hit with the kids
Photo by Gidget Terpstra
|Big tables of craft projects for kids help keep the litte ones entertained.
Note the Shoreline ACS communication van behind them.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
There were crafts for kids, free food, booths, and a variety of entertainment not all scripted!
|You just had to dance to the music!
Note the Shoreline Fire vehicle in the background
Photo by Gidget Terpstra
The food and fun were all free, including arts, crafts, and games, thanks to funding from the City of Shoreline.
|People could take a selfie with a scarecrow at the Farm Stand
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
|South American flute player Peter Ahi with Eben Pobee of JHP Legacy, which provided music throughout the event. Photo by Gidget Terpstra
Featured performers included JHP Legacy (West African band), Filipiniana / FACES Dance Company, Peter Ali (Indigenous flutist), and Janet Rayor (Stiltwalker).
|Stiltwalker talks to people at the Ballinger Homework Factory booth which provides afterschool academic help to kids who live in Ballinger Homes. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Besides that, a second stiltwalker showed up - or the fairy has a human counterpart...
There were many interesting booths with people to talk to and things to see:
|Filipiniana Arts and Culture
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
- Filipiniana Arts and Culture,
|Kenneth Doutt, Director of the Shoreline Historical Museum
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
- Shoreline Historical Museum,
|Brugger's Bog Park Steward Marla Tullio is a bona fide Tree Hugger
Photo by Gidget Terpstra
- Green Shoreline Partnership Brugger’s Bog Stewards,
- the ACS Team and their radio communication van and the Shoreline Fire Department.
- Also Shoreline College, Center for Human Services, Literacy Source, City of Shoreline Parks, Planning Services, and Surface Water Management, Recology, Moms Demand Action
Brought to you by the Ballinger Neighborhood Association with funding from the City of Shoreline Neighborhood Mini-Grant program
