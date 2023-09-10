Cardinal Flower with Guest

The Cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis) is a brilliant scarlet-colored native wildflower that grows in marshes, stream banks and low woods.





Its extremely showy blossoms can be recognized at considerable distance.





Few native plants have flowers of such intense color as this common herbaceous perennial.





The Cardinal flower is a member of the Bluebell Family.

It was named after the Flemish botanist, Matthias de L'Obel (1538-1616).



It was introduced to Europe in the mid-1620s, where the name cardinal flower was in use by 1629 likely due to the similarity of the flower's color to the vesture of Roman Catholic Cardinals.





Hummingbirds love it.



Plants by Diane Cerretti, photos by Doug Cerretti.









