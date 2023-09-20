Join the Drum Circle at St. Dunstan's Wednesday September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Today's Prayer Lab at Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church will offer the experience of connection and community that comes from drumming together. 

This facilitated drumming circle will offer you the opportunity to create rhythms and beats with the others in the circle that join together, overlap, and build on each other, revealing that deeper truth that we are all connected, related, a part of the great creation. 

No religious or musical experience is needed. Just come, and we’ll include you as we make music together.

This drum circle will be facilitated by Seattle Hand Drummers. All drums will be provided. For drumming etiquette, please see this info.

The drum circle will start at 6:45pm and end at 8:15pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Please plan to arrive in time to get a drum and join the circle. Doors will be open by 6:30pm.

St. Dunstan's address 722 N 145th St Shoreline, WA

RSVP Eventbrite Click Here

RSVP Facebook Click Here


