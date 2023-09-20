Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Management Center (TMC) Technician (TT3)





The successful candidate will provide daily transportation management activities in the TMC consisting of operating transportation management systems, tunnel control systems, and radio communications. The goal of this position is to manage daily traffic, collisions, construction, and maintenance closures in WSDOT’s Northwest Region, which stretches from Federal Way to Blaine and includes the greater Seattle area, Bellingham, Island County, and parts of Mt. Rainier National Park.









Job description and application





Decisions made by this position directly affect the safety of the travelling public and traffic flow on the freeway and adjacent arterial system.

Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$48,856 - $90,126 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Transportation Management Center (TMC) has an outstanding entry level opportunity in our state-of-the-art facility. Applicants should have a passion for real-time transportation management, teamwork, and serving the people of Washington.