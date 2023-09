The City of Lake Forest Park has advised that NE 182nd Street, between 35th Avenue NE and 40th Avenue NE, will be closed for emergency tree work on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, between 10:30am and 4:00pm.





A detour will be in place, so please plan to use alternate routes. Local access will be accessible up to 3550 NE 182nd Street, where there will be a hard shut down.