Jobs: WSDOT Property and Acquisition Specialist 5





This is a Team Lead role for the Mount Baker Area (MBA sub-area) and will focus on the northerly portion of the Northwest Region. This role will also assist, as needed, with Sno-King activities as needed.





The Team Lead will help organize staff workflow and may also conduct their own acquisitions and relocations. Under the Uniform Relocation Act, the top candidate will facilitate complex property acquisitions and facilitate any relocations associated with an acquisition.









Job description and application

The incumbent will act in compliance with the Right of Way manual and WSDOT's internal policies while assisting in identifying the property needs for WSDOT projects. This PAS5 position directly supports the fish passage program and WSDOT's vision to provide a safe, sustainable, and integrated multimodal transportation system.









Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$70,679 – $95,047 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Property and Acquisition Specialist 5 to join the Real Estate Services office in Shoreline, WA.