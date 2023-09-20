St. Mark invites North City neighbors to special Creation Mass on October 4, 2023

St. Mark photo by Mike Remarcke

The Friends of St. Francis group at St. Mark parish in North City would like to invite neighbors to a special Creation Mass on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the Feast Day of St. Francis, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, includes a small reception after Mass in the Sullivan Hall.

Our Mission:To inspire and mobilize the Catholic Community of St. Mark Parish along with our neighbors to care for our common home and achieve climate and ecological justice in collaboration with people of goodwill.The awesome theme for the Season of Creation 2023 is "Let Justice and Peace Flow"