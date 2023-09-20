Flamenco Show by Rafael Ramirez at Shoreline Community College Theater October 22, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 3:00-4:30pm



The Honorary Consul of Spain has teamed up with Spain Flamenco Arts, FECACE and Semilla Flamenca to bring an authentic Flamenco experience. 

Rafael Ramírez, a talented Flamenco dancer from Malaga, Spain, has captivated audiences from a young age. Throughout his illustrious career, Rafael’s performances have received recognition, including awards like the “Breakout Artist Award” at the Jerez Festival in 2023 and “El Desplante” at the Festival Internacional del Cante de las Minas (La Unión) in 2021. 

His artistry showcases a blend of tradition and innovation, making him a prominent figure in the Flamenco world.

In “Lo Preciso,” witness a captivating exploration of perfection and harmony as Rafael, along with the accompanying musicians, creates a mesmerizing fusion of dance and music. From flawless unity to expressive individuality, this Flamenco journey delves into the intricate relationships between the artists.



