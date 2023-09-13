City of Shoreline Proclaims the month of September 2023 Safe Shoreline Month

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

 
Left to Right: Mayor Kieth Scully, John Slomnicki operations manager - Shoreline ACS, and William "Bill" Dwyer, neighborhood Liaison - Shoreline ACS.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
At the Monday September 11, 2023, Shoreline City Council Meeting Mayor Keith Scully issued a proclamation for the month of September 2023 to be Safe Shoreline Month. 

The proclamation urges all residents to implement emergency preparedness and crime prevention measures at home, and work, and in their vehicles and to participate with their neighbors in emergency preparedness and crime prevention activities.




