City of Shoreline Proclaims the month of September 2023 Safe Shoreline Month
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
|Left to Right: Mayor Kieth Scully, John Slomnicki operations manager - Shoreline ACS, and William "Bill" Dwyer, neighborhood Liaison - Shoreline ACS.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The proclamation urges all residents to implement emergency preparedness and crime prevention measures at home, and work, and in their vehicles and to participate with their neighbors in emergency preparedness and crime prevention activities.
