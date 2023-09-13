You can help shape the vision for Lake Forest Park's future public lakefront park
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
The City of Lake Forest Park has acquired 2 parcels, totaling 1.91-acres, on the shores of Lake Washington to provide the community with active water recreation opportunities. This multi-year effort requires community participation and input. The city and its consultants are now embarking on the design of future public waterfront that will feature expanded park and community space.
Your input is essential to the design of Lake Forest Park’s future public lakefront park! Share your thoughts and vision for the new lakefront park improvement project by taking the community survey.
Be sure to view the project website for more information on the project, sign up to receive email updates, and go on a virtual tour of the park!
Lakefront Park Project Website!
