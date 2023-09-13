End of 2023 Goat Season

High energy goats need a lot of food

Photo by Kristine Tsujikawa No forest fire smoke this time (thankfully). No forest fire smoke this time (thankfully).





There was a snafu when one of the goats decided to jump the fence during the morning round-up at their pasture.





The herd disappointed a few families who stopped by to get an early look. No goats until noon.





Sorry. Ed stayed late and the goats got their leaves worth so it all worked out in the end.





Goats are happy to be fed and are delicate about eating out of the hands of small children

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

For those who remember the condition of this site five years ago it almost doesn't feel like the same place today. We will work this fall and winter to get the City of Shoreline (in cooperation with Seattle City Light) to commit to keeping this property clear now that it has been opened up for neighborhood observation. For those who remember the condition of this site five years ago it almost doesn't feel like the same place today. We will work this fall and winter to get the City of Shoreline (in cooperation with Seattle City Light) to commit to keeping this property clear now that it has been opened up for neighborhood observation.





Thanks to the volunteers - human and 4-legged - children and kids don't have concerns about drug use at this location. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

We do not want it to slip back into the invasive jungle that once existed. We are pleased to announce that this summer there was no evidence of needles or habitation. We do not want it to slip back into the invasive jungle that once existed. We are pleased to announce that this summer there was no evidence of needles or habitation.





The herd by Steven H. Robinson

For those wishing to show support for this volunteer project please consider donating funds to our Goat-fund-me Diggin Shoreline site at GoFundMe. Currently we are only set up to receive donations through PayPal however you can contact For those wishing to show support for this volunteer project please consider donating funds to our Goat-fund-me Diggin Shoreline site at GoFundMe. Currently we are only set up to receive donations through PayPal however you can contact Midvalegardens@gmail.com if you'd like to donate cash or get more involved.





