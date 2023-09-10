Armed robber pursued into Shoreline Saturday morning

At least four police departments were involved in the manhunt.

King County police responded from Shoreline and Kenmore





Police blocked the streets near where the suspects were stopped and patrolled the wider area.

Seattle Police responded and helped to block the streets - 5th and 8th, and the 145th overpass



Officers searched backyards on foot. K9 units assisted. Neighbors report police activity on Meridian as well as in backyards as far north as 155th.



In the end, the suspect eluded police.



However he has been identified.





Tulalip Tribal Police have jurisdiction.









The pursuit was joined by officers from Mountlake Terrace, who recognized the suspect description as being involved in a similar, recent case there, as well as one in Edmonds.The suspects turned north onto 5th NE and were stopped by Snohomish police performing a PIT maneuver where the car is hit on the side near the rear wheel, causing it to spin to the side and the driver to lose control.A male passenger was taken into custody at the scene, but the driver ran.