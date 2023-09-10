AG Bob Ferguson kicks off campaign for Governor
Sunday, September 10, 2023
|Bob Ferguson kicks off campaign for governor at a packed rally in Central Seattle.
Photo by Janet Way
Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who previously represented Shoreline and Lake Forest Park on the King County Council, formally announced his campaign to succeed Jay Inslee as Washington state governor at a packed rally at the Washington Hall Ballroom, 153 14th Ave, Seattle on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Washington political figures spanning the Democratic ideological spectrum and multiple generations of Democratic leadership in Washington attended the rally.Ferguson campaign information:
Notable attendees included Governor Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, who today announced their endorsement of the Ferguson campaign, former Governor Chris Gregoire, King County Executive Dow Constantine, U.S. Representatives Suzan DelBene and Pramila Jayapal, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, and Bob’s wife Colleen and their twins, Jack and Katie.
Notable attendees included Governor Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, who today announced their endorsement of the Ferguson campaign, former Governor Chris Gregoire, King County Executive Dow Constantine, U.S. Representatives Suzan DelBene and Pramila Jayapal, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, and Bob’s wife Colleen and their twins, Jack and Katie.
“I’m grateful for the outstanding support we’ve earned during the exploratory phase of this campaign — including from Governors Inslee and Gregoire, as well as unions statewide, Planned Parenthood, Pro-Choice Washington, small businesses, local Democratic Party organizations, and thousands of individuals throughout the state,” Ferguson said.
“As Governor, I’ll take on tough challenges with bold leadership and policies that center the people of Washington. I’m excited for the months ahead as we continue building our grassroots campaign.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment