Destinations: Watercolor society 83rd International Open Exhibition on Camano Island beginning October 14, 2023

Award winning artist and signature member of the National Watercolor Society and other societies, Kurth found the task of choosing just 75 pieces daunting. The exceptional quality paintings from around the world will be on display for public viewing at Matzke Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Park on Camano Island, Washington, October 14 through November 12, 2023.





“There were many quality paintings not accepted,” he said. The artwork entered represents 34 US states and 10 countries. Those accepted include a wonderful variety of styles and subjects. He goes on to encourage those not accepted to continue their good work and paint from the soul.

The artists' awards reception is October 28, 2023 2:30 to 5:00pm Pacific Time at the Matzke Gallery.





Kurth will hand out over $13,000 total in cash and merchandise. Top cash awards are first place $2,000, second $1,300, third $850, and the Purchase Award $1,000.





“The exhibition venue is a short scenic drive north of Seattle and a perfect place to see some fine quality watermedia paintings,” exhibition chair Molly LeMaster adds. “Bring the family and friends and meet the artists. Light refreshments will be served. I can’t think of a better way to spend a lovely fall afternoon. All are invited.”

As part of the 83rd International Open Exhibition, Kurth will instruct 22 participants October 23 – 26, 2023 in a hands-on workshop at ArtWorks in Edmonds, Washington.









More information about NWWS and the 83rd International Open Exhibition





Online registration is open at www.nwws.org . Costs for the four-day workshop for NWWS members is $450 and $525 for non-members. Stan is teaching his intuitive process and reinforcing artists to trust their own creativity.

Juror Stan Kurth has picked 75 watermedia paintings out of 395 submitted for the Northwest Watercolor Society (NWWS) 83rd International Open Exhibition.