Wildfires: Trinity Fire in Benton County threatening homes - Level 3 evacuations for residents

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Benton County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Trinity Fire located in Benton County, near Benton City. 

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 14, 2023, at 11:30am at the request of Fire Chief Dennis Bates, Benton County Fire District 2.

The Trinity Fire started on August 14, 2023 at approximately 10:16am. This fire is estimated at 100 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening homes. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time (GO!). The fire cause is currently under investigation.

