Wildfires: Trinity Fire in Benton County threatening homes - Level 3 evacuations for residents
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 14, 2023, at 11:30am at the request of Fire Chief Dennis Bates, Benton County Fire District 2.
The Trinity Fire started on August 14, 2023 at approximately 10:16am. This fire is estimated at 100 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening homes. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time (GO!). The fire cause is currently under investigation.
Evacuation levels explained here
