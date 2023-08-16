Coping with heat

Go for a walk in Hamlin Park

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Information on what to do and where to go to stay cool here





For those experiencing homelessness and looking to get out of the heat, King County Regional Homeless Authority has identified locations to assist













Drink plenty of fluids,

Keep out of the sun as much as possible,

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when working outside,

Schedule outdoor activities in the early morning or evening

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing,

Take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioned environments.





Along with this heat advisory, remember the threat created by cold water temperatures and fast-moving rivers this time of year. If you plan to use natural bodies of water to cool down, please be especially cautious.



Anyone who feels overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. If the person is experiencing signs of heat stroke, it is an emergency, and you should call 911. Along with this heat advisory, remember the threat created by cold water temperatures and fast-moving rivers this time of year. If you plan to use natural bodies of water to cool down, please be especially cautious. For further information on how to stay cool and safe, visit the Public Health Seattle and King County Hot Weather Preparedness page,



Tips for coping with hot weather:

Public locations, such as the Hangar at Town Square in Kenmore, Town Center at Lake Forest Park, public libraries, and senior centers are open and can provide an air-conditioned break from the heat.NEVER leave pets or children in a hot car. Call 9-1-1 if you see a child or pet in a hot car (unless it's a Tesla).