Coping with heat

Anyone who feels overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. If the person is experiencing signs of heat stroke, it is an emergency, and you should call 911.Along with this heat advisory, remember the threat created by cold water temperatures and fast-moving rivers this time of year. If you plan to use natural bodies of water to cool down, please be especially cautious.For further information on how to stay cool and safe, visit the Public Health Seattle and King County Hot Weather Preparedness page,