Police pursuit early Tuesday morning for armed suspect who threatened ex-girlfriend and stole her car

Around 12:52am on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the King County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a 911 call from the location of the 16100 block of Greenwood Ave N near Shoreline Community College.





The caller reported a male stole his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle and threatened to kill her and her roommate.





The caller reported the ex-boyfriend was in possession of a handgun. Deputies responded, but the male had already left and crashed the victim’s vehicle at a different location and then fled on foot.





KCSO’s K9 Unit and other KCSO Deputies from our surrounding contract cities responded to track for the suspect.





While tracking, another vehicle came and picked up the suspect and a short pursuit ensued. Two deputies pitted the vehicle and the suspect vehicle crashed in Edmonds. Edmonds police spokesperson Comm. Josh McClure confirmed that crash occurred at the intersection of 228th St SW and 76th Ave W.





During the pursuit, there was a pursuit-related collision involving a KCSO vehicle at 223rd St SW and Highway 99, also in Edmonds.





Four occupants fled on foot. One person was detained, but three others escaped and are still outstanding, including the primary suspect.







