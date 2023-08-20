Wildfires: Oregon Fire in Spokane County - 2000 acres burning - Level 3 (GO!) evacuations
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 18, 2023, at 7:15pm at the request of Assistant Chief Mike Nokes, Spokane County Fire District 4.
The Oregon Fire started on August 18, 2023, at approximately 4:12pm. This fire is estimated at 2000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and timber and is threatening thirty homes, timber, power infrastructure, and crops. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.
