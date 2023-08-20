Wildfires: Oregon Fire in Spokane County - 2000 acres burning - Level 3 (GO!) evacuations

Spokane County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Oregon Fire located in Spokane County, near the town of Elk.

LEVEL 1: GET READY

LEVEL 2: GET SET

LEVEL 3: GO!

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 18, 2023, at 7:15pm at the request of Assistant Chief Mike Nokes, Spokane County Fire District 4.The Oregon Fire started on August 18, 2023, at approximately 4:12pm. This fire is estimated at 2000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and timber and is threatening thirty homes, timber, power infrastructure, and crops. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.