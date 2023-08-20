Wildfire smoke alert for Sunday

The view from Richmond Beach Saturday afternoon - water but no mountains

Photo by Carl Dinse

A wildfire smoke alert was issued Saturday from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and local county public health agencies around Puget Sound as air pollution increased due to wildfire smoke.



Sensitive groups are infants, children, and people over 65, or those who are pregnant, have heart or lung diseases (such as asthma or COPD), respiratory infections, diabetes, or are stroke survivors.

Everyone should try to limit their exposure by staying inside, postponing or limiting outdoor activities, and keeping indoor air clean.





Outside, wear an N95 mask.





More information:









Wildfire smoke will continue to impact air quality in the Puget Sound region over the weekend.Locally, we reached moderate levels, but as of Saturday night it was generally safe. It is expected to be moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups Sunday morning and afternoon, but then start clearing out Sunday evening.Westerly surface winds late Monday/early Tuesday will help with clear out the smoke.