Wildfires: Winona Fire in Whitman County - 5000 acres of grass and brush - threatening structures - Level 3 evacuations
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 18, 2023, at 4:15pm at the request of Fire Chief Keith Luft, Whitman County Fire District 6.
The Winona Fire started on August 18, 2023, at approximately 2:31pm. This fire is estimated at 5000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening cropland, rangeland, and primary and secondary structures. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.
LEVEL 1: GET READY
LEVEL 2: GET SET
LEVEL 3: GO!
