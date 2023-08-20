Wildfires: Winona Fire in Whitman County - 5000 acres of grass and brush - threatening structures - Level 3 evacuations

Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Winona Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Winona.





Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 18, 2023, at 4:15pm at the request of Fire Chief Keith Luft, Whitman County Fire District 6.

The Winona Fire started on August 18, 2023, at approximately 2:31pm. This fire is estimated at 5000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening cropland, rangeland, and primary and secondary structures. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.