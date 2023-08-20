Wildfires: Gray Fire in Spokane County threatening medical facilities

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Spokane County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Gray Fire located in Spokane County, near the town of Medical Lake. 

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 18, 2023, at 2:45pm at the request of Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, Spokane County Fire District 3.

The Gray Fire started on August 18, 2023, at approximately 12:00pm. This fire is estimated at 200 acres and growing. It is burning in grass, timber, and wheat and is threatening homes, crops, Eastern State Hospital, Lakeland Village, Highway 202, and the town of Medical Lake. 

Levels 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

LEVEL 1:  GET READY
LEVEL 2:  GET SET
LEVEL 3:  GO!


