Volunteer Jobs: Food service help at the Senior Activity Center Food Prep, Servers and Dishwashers
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
|During the pandemic, the Senior Center had the help of the National Guard
Help wanted for Community Dining: Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center Volunteer Food Service
Assist with providing hot, home-made lunches to the Shoreline area seniors. Food Prep, Servers and Dishwashers needed.LOCATION: Shoreline Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA.
SCHEDULE: Any day(s) Monday thru Friday, 9am – 1pm
DURATION: Ongoing
KID FRIENDLY: no
CONTACT: Theresa LaCroix theresaL@soundgenerations.org 206-365-1536
REQUIREMENTS: Minimum 18 years old. Food Worker Card required
QUALIFICATIONS: Looking for people who are reliable, friendly, and interested in making people feel welcome. No experience required, but if you do have any experience working in a kitchen preparing meals for a group, we’d love to have you apply!
BENEFITS: a free hot lunch on the day you volunteer.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND APPLICATION: can be found through the Sound Generations website
