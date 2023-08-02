Volunteer Jobs: Food service help at the Senior Activity Center Food Prep, Servers and Dishwashers

During the pandemic, the Senior Center had the help of the National Guard

Help wanted for Community Dining: Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center Volunteer Food Service 

Assist with providing hot, home-made lunches to the Shoreline area seniors. Food Prep, Servers and Dishwashers needed.LOCATION: Shoreline Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA.

SCHEDULE: Any day(s) Monday thru Friday, 9am – 1pm
DURATION: Ongoing
KID FRIENDLY: no

CONTACT: Theresa LaCroix theresaL@soundgenerations.org 206-365-1536

REQUIREMENTS: Minimum 18 years old. Food Worker Card required

QUALIFICATIONS: Looking for people who are reliable, friendly, and interested in making people feel welcome. No experience required, but if you do have any experience working in a kitchen preparing meals for a group, we’d love to have you apply!

BENEFITS: a free hot lunch on the day you volunteer.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND APPLICATION: can be found through the Sound Generations website 


