Volunteer Jobs: Food service help at the Senior Activity Center Food Prep, Servers and Dishwashers

Assist with providing hot, home-made lunches to the Shoreline area seniors. Food Prep, Servers and Dishwashers needed.LOCATION: Shoreline Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA.





SCHEDULE: Any day(s) Monday thru Friday, 9am – 1pm

DURATION: Ongoing

KID FRIENDLY: no





REQUIREMENTS: Minimum 18 years old. Food Worker Card required





QUALIFICATIONS: Looking for people who are reliable, friendly, and interested in making people feel welcome. No experience required, but if you do have any experience working in a kitchen preparing meals for a group, we’d love to have you apply!









ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND APPLICATION: can be found through the





BENEFITS: a free hot lunch on the day you volunteer.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND APPLICATION: can be found through the Sound Generations website

CONTACT: Theresa LaCroix theresaL@soundgenerations.org 206-365-1536