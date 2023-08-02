Traffic death on Ballinger Way Monday

Wednesday, August 2, 2023


Monday, July 31, 2023, on SR 104 / Ballinger Way at NE 190 (MP 31) in Lake Forest Park a collision between a car and a scooter resulted in the death of the scooter rider.

The driver of the car remained at the scene. No alcohol or drugs were involved.

Washington State Patrol and Lake Forest PD both responded as well as Shoreline Fire. The roadway was blocked between Forest Park Drive and NE 195th for two hours.

Names were not released.


