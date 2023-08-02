Shoreline Walks: Echo Lake and Hillwood neighborhoods - Saturday August 5, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023


Saturday, August 5, 2023 10:00am
Echo Lake and Hillwood Walk

Walk through Echo Lake and Hillwood neighborhoods and part of the Interurban Trail. Walk is approximately 3.1 miles. Rated moderate for a few steep hills and rough trails. 

Meet at the Shoreline Park and Ride between Aurora Ave and Firlands Way. Enter from N 192nd St and meet near the bottom of the entrance ramp.
SHORELINE WALKS
    Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest!  Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join. 

    VOLUNTEER WALK LEADERS WANTED

    Do you love to go walking and have some great walking routes in Shoreline you would like to share with others in the community? We are recruiting volunteer leaders for the Shoreline Walks Community Walking Program.

    Not sure where to lead a walk...we can help supply you with some great walking routes!

    If interested, please contact Marianne Johnson, Recreation Specialist, for more information: mjohnson@shorelinewa.gov, 206-801-2638


    Posted by DKH at 3:23 AM
    Tags:

    0 comments:

    Post a Comment

    Post a Comment

    We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

    Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
    ShorelineAreaNews.com
    Facebook: Shoreline Area News
    Twitter: @ShorelineArea
    Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

      © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

    Back to TOP  