Shoreline Walks: Echo Lake and Hillwood neighborhoods - Saturday August 5, 2023



Saturday, August 5, 2023 10:00am

Echo Lake and Hillwood Walk





Walk through Echo Lake and Hillwood neighborhoods and part of the Interurban Trail. Walk is approximately 3.1 miles. Rated moderate for a few steep hills and rough trails.





Meet at the Shoreline Park and Ride between Aurora Ave and Firlands Way. Enter from N 192nd St and meet near the bottom of the entrance ramp.



Walk is approximately: 3.2 miles / 2 hours

Walk Rating: Moderate (steep hills)

Meet at: Shoreline Park and Ride, 18821 Aurora Ave N

Leader: Dan SHORELINE WALKS

Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.




