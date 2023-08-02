Shoreline Walks: Echo Lake and Hillwood neighborhoods - Saturday August 5, 2023
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Echo Lake and Hillwood Walk
Walk through Echo Lake and Hillwood neighborhoods and part of the Interurban Trail. Walk is approximately 3.1 miles. Rated moderate for a few steep hills and rough trails.
Meet at the Shoreline Park and Ride between Aurora Ave and Firlands Way. Enter from N 192nd St and meet near the bottom of the entrance ramp.
- Walk is approximately: 3.2 miles / 2 hours
- Walk Rating: Moderate (steep hills)
- Meet at: Shoreline Park and Ride, 18821 Aurora Ave N
- Leader: Dan
VOLUNTEER WALK LEADERS WANTED
Do you love to go walking and have some great walking routes in Shoreline you would like to share with others in the community? We are recruiting volunteer leaders for the Shoreline Walks Community Walking Program.
Not sure where to lead a walk...we can help supply you with some great walking routes!
If interested, please contact Marianne Johnson, Recreation Specialist, for more information: mjohnson@shorelinewa.gov, 206-801-2638
