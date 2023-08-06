Seattle Police detectives investigating fatal hit and run collision in North Seattle

By Seattle Police Officer Shawn Weismiller

August 5, 2023 12:59am



Seattle Police detectives are looking for two vehicles involved in a fatal hit and run collision that occurred in North Seattle Friday night August 4, 2023.



Shortly before 11:00pm, Seattle Police officers assigned to the north precinct responded to multiple reports of a man struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Linden Ave N and North 145th St. Officers arrived and found a man in the roadway unresponsive.



Seattle Fire Department personnel were on scene and declared the victim deceased.



Witnesses told officers two vehicles struck the victim and both fled the area. Both vehicles were described as sedans.



Officers secured the scene and conducted an area check for the involved vehicles. The suspects and involved vehicles were not located.



Detectives assigned to the Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad arrived on scene and will be leading the investigation.



If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the TCIS at 206-684-8923.





