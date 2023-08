Open House at North City Coop Preschool Saturday morning

North City Coop Preschool is hosting an open house this Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 10-noon at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 14514 20th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

This is an opportunity for prospective families to see our interactive classrooms and fun playground and meet our excellent teachers and families of our students who can answer questions and share about their co-op experience.For over 50 years, North City Cooperative Preschool has been nurturing toddlers and preschoolers, offering play-based classes tailored to the learning needs of young children while their parents take an active role in their education. NCCP is associated with Shoreline Community College, and classes begin in September.