Walk the Labyrinth under the evergreens at Saint Dunstan's prayer lab Wednesday evening
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
For well over a thousand years Christians have been practicing the prayer form of the Labyrinth. The Labyrinth is one small way of reminding us that our spiritual lives are a journey. The Labyrinth also reminds us that the journey is often not a straight path.
This month’s Prayer Lab is going to be an experience of the labyrinth using our beautiful labyrinth under the natural beauty of our gorgeous evergreen trees.
Come and join us as we deepen our knowledge and practice this ancient prayer form.
Saint Dunstan's 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
