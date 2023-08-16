Walk the Labyrinth under the evergreens at Saint Dunstan's prayer lab Wednesday evening

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Come join us this Wednesday August 16th at 6:45pm at Saint Dunstan’s. 

For well over a thousand years Christians have been practicing the prayer form of the Labyrinth. The Labyrinth is one small way of reminding us that our spiritual lives are a journey. The Labyrinth also reminds us that the journey is often not a straight path.

This month’s Prayer Lab is going to be an experience of the labyrinth using our beautiful labyrinth under the natural beauty of our gorgeous evergreen trees.

Come and join us as we deepen our knowledge and practice this ancient prayer form.

Click here to RSVP on Facebook or Click here to RSVP on Eventbrite.

Saint Dunstan's 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133


