Walk the Labyrinth under the evergreens at Saint Dunstan's prayer lab Wednesday evening

Come join us this Wednesday August 16th at 6:45pm at Saint Dunstan’s.





For well over a thousand years Christians have been practicing the prayer form of the Labyrinth. The Labyrinth is one small way of reminding us that our spiritual lives are a journey. The Labyrinth also reminds us that the journey is often not a straight path.



This month’s Prayer Lab is going to be an experience of the labyrinth using our beautiful labyrinth under the natural beauty of our gorgeous evergreen trees.







