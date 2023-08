Destinations: Skagit Valley farms are bursting with bright, plump, and juicy berries this season

Photo by Carrie LaMarr Genuine Skagit Valley's Genuine Skagit Valley's Farmstand Fresh , a summer-long celebration highlighting growers and food producers from across the region, has highlighted a few of the farms below where folks can spend a day in the country filling up their buckets at the many U-Pick spots.









Race the rows of blueberries at Bow Hill Blueberries.

Visit the sheep, donkeys, and ducks at Harmony Fields.

Sip on a berry shake or smoothie at Schuh Farms.

Pack a cooler and have each family member choose what items they want to pop in it (and what they want to snack on for the drive home!)

Stroll through the flowers and fill a bucket with your favorites at Blackburn Gardens. Here are just a few of the family-friendly (or summer day date!) ways to soak in Farmstand Fresh this season: Getting There



Register for a free 15-minute Zoom session with a local chef featuring tips and tricks on cooking and preserving your farmstand fare



Schuh Farms Mount Vernon

Photo by Carrie LaMarr

Dinner Certificate

Qualify to win a $25 gift certificate to an area restaurant



TO ENTER: Scan QR code on signage at participating farm stands.



FREE Child + Chef Zoom Session



Skagit Valley-based cookbook author, cooking enthusiast, and founder of Young Urban Modern Chefs (Y.U.M. Chefs), Leah Brooks, is offering free Zoom sessions for children six years and up as well as a chance to win a signed copy of her cookbook during the Farmstand Fresh promotion.



