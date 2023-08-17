Fire and Ice: North Cascades highway closed for wildfires

North Cascades Highway. Photo courtesy WSDOT

The North Cascades Highway SR 20 normally closes during the winter because of snow and ice. The North Cascades Highway SR 20 normally closes during the winter because of snow and ice.





Now it is closed because of wildfires.









These are two active wildfires burning along the highway. There is no recreation allowed anywhere between the two closure points. At this time there is no ETA for reopening.











Please do not disregard closures, they are in place for your safety and the safety of crews.

Due to the Sourdough Fire and now a second wildfire called the Blue Lake Fire near Washington Pass, SR 20 North Cascades Highway is now closed between Newhalem (milepost 120) and the Silver Star Campground (milepost 171, where it normally closes for the winter on the east side).