New admin team for Shorecrest High School

Friday, August 18, 2023

Shorecrest High School admin team Fall 2023
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Presenting Shorecrest's brand new administration team:

L to R: Cristi Camp, Assistant Principal, Rosa Khim, Assistant Principal and Dr. Chad Towe, Principal

We are looking forward to a great school year! Go Scots!

Shorecrest High School is part of the east corridor schools in the Shoreline School District, serving students in Lake Forest Park and the east side of Shoreline.


