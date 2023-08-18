New admin team for Shorecrest High School
Friday, August 18, 2023
|Shorecrest High School admin team Fall 2023
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Presenting Shorecrest's brand new administration team:
L to R: Cristi Camp, Assistant Principal, Rosa Khim, Assistant Principal and Dr. Chad Towe, Principal
We are looking forward to a great school year! Go Scots!
Shorecrest High School is part of the east corridor schools in the Shoreline School District, serving students in Lake Forest Park and the east side of Shoreline.
