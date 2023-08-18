Wildfires: Toothaker Fire in Benton county near crops, electrical, and railroad infrastructure
Friday, August 18, 2023
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 17, 2023, at 3:45pm at the request of Fire Chief Lonnie Click, Benton County Fire District 1.
The Toothaker Fire started on August 17, 2023, at approximately 1:30pm. This fire is estimated at 32 acres and growing. It is burning in brush, olives, and grass and is threatening homes, crops, and electrical and railroad infrastructure. Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.
