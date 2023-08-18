Wildfires: Toothaker Fire in Benton county near crops, electrical, and railroad infrastructure

Friday, August 18, 2023

Benton County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Toothaker Fire located in Benton County, near the town of Finley. 

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 17, 2023, at 3:45pm at the request of Fire Chief Lonnie Click, Benton County Fire District 1.

The Toothaker Fire started on August 17, 2023, at approximately 1:30pm. This fire is estimated at 32 acres and growing. It is burning in brush, olives, and grass and is threatening homes, crops, and electrical and railroad infrastructure. Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.


Posted by DKH at 4:05 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  