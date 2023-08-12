Local tree advocates join to protest removal of street trees for sidewalk project on 15th NE in Shoreline

Signs posted on trees to be removed

Photo by Janet Way By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





According to Tree Advocate Janet Way, "People from Save Shoreline Trees, Tree Action Group (Luma the Cedar), TreePAC and CORE (from Lake Forest Park) marched, held signs and streamer poles to call attention to motorists. There was an enthusiastic and friendly response from most drivers."





Protesters tried to raise awareness as they stood under the leafy canopy

Photo by Janet Way

The street trees were planted in a massive King county bond issue from the late 1960s to create leafy boulevards along arterial streets. The street trees were planted in a massive King county bond issue from the late 1960s to create leafy boulevards along arterial streets.





Crosscut reports that "King County’s Forward Thrust ballot initiatives in 1968 and 1970 didn’t get the region a rapid transit system, but they did pay for nearly 30,000 trees around the city, mostly on arterials."





Unfortunately they planted the wrong kind of trees, in locations that conflict with power lines.





Photo by Janet Way Now decades later, the sidewalks have to be constantly repaired as the tree roots raise the pavement. Now decades later, the sidewalks have to be constantly repaired as the tree roots raise the pavement.





The trees grow too tall, into the power lines. City Light is proud of the pruning they do which keeps the power on but cuts the middle out of the trees.





Shoreline citizens have called for sidewalks for years, and passed a levy to pay for new sidewalks and another levy to repair existing sidewalks.





A citizen's committee worked for a year to prioritize locations for new and repaired sidewalks. It took another year for the work to actually start.





Photo by Peggy Williams Scott Ironically, now that the projects are underway, we are all understanding the dangers of climate change and the benefit of trees. Ironically, now that the projects are underway, we are all understanding the dangers of climate change and the benefit of trees.





Just as a new heat dome is predicted this summer, we are cutting down a street-full of leafy trees.





Way says, "The group is emphasizing Environmental Justice because cutting these nearly 2 dozen big street trees will increase daytime temperatures and create a Heat Island Effect that can be danger to residents and pedestrians in this commercial district of middle-class homes and businesses in Ridgecrest and North City."

There was also emphasis on how many trees could have been saved if alternative sidewalk treatment techniques were utilized. There was also emphasis on how many trees could have been saved if alternative sidewalk treatment techniques were utilized.





Tree advocates along 15th NE

There was no specific plan for replacement trees. However, the city has a current program offering a tree to every Shoreline resident. (see article There was no specific plan for replacement trees. However, the city has a current program offering a tree to every Shoreline resident. (see article Free Trees for Shoreline residents ).





Separately the Sound Transit Trees for Rails program offers a free tree, shrubs, and ground cover plants to neighborhoods along the I-5 corridor, almost 2,400 properties in the Echo Lake, Ballinger, Meridian Park, North City, Parkwood, and Ridgecrest neighborhoods. ( see previous article





Unfortunately, only 181 properties have taken advantage of the offer.



The Tree groups plan to continue the efforts and communicate with City Council and City Administration.











On Friday morning, August 11, 2023 a cadre of representatives from four local Tree Advocates from three cities rallied on 15th Ave NE in Shoreline to raise objections to the tree cutting project for sidewalk repair which is currently underway.