Famous visitors: VP Kamala Harris in Seattle and Dolly Parton in Tacoma on Tuesday

The area will have a couple of famous visitors on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.





Vice President Kamala Harris Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Seattle Tuesday to mark one year since passage of Inflation Reduction Act



The Biden-Harris Administration's Inflation Reduction Act contained historic federal investments towards emissions reduction. More than $3 billion has been allocated to Washington state to repair bridges and roads, and to electrify transportation. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking vote to pass the law, and she'll visit Seattle on Tuesday to tout its impact.





Dolly Parton Dolly Parton to visit Tacoma Tuesday to invite families to join Imagination Library



Country music icon Dolly Parton will visit Tacoma on Tuesday to promote childhood literacy. Parton founded the Imagination Library program in 1995 to distribute books to children near her hometown in Sevier County, Tenn.





The program is now open to children in all 39 of Washington state's counties, and it now serves 65,000 Washington children.