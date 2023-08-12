Famous visitors: VP Kamala Harris in Seattle and Dolly Parton in Tacoma on Tuesday
Saturday, August 12, 2023
The area will have a couple of famous visitors on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
|Vice President Kamala Harris
The Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act contained historic federal investments towards emissions reduction. More than $3 billion has been allocated to Washington state to repair bridges and roads, and to electrify transportation. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking vote to pass the law, and she’ll visit Seattle on Tuesday to tout its impact.
Country music icon Dolly Parton will visit Tacoma on Tuesday to promote childhood literacy. Parton founded the Imagination Library program in 1995 to distribute books to children near her hometown in Sevier County, Tenn.
The program is now open to children in all 39 of Washington state's counties, and it now serves 65,000 Washington children.
Parton's visit will be livestreamed by TVW at 2:30pm on Tuesday, August 15.
