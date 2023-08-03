Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Mechanic 4 - HVAC

WSDOT
Maintenance Mechanic 4 - HVAC
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$73,706 – $85,532 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is currently seeking a highly skilled journey-level individual to fill the role of Maintenance Mechanic 4 and join our Facilities Maintenance team in Shoreline.

This senior specialist position will be responsible for installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, repairing, and performing preventive maintenance on a variety of building systems, with an emphasis on heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), energy management and environmental control systems.

The appointee of this position is expected to consider personal, co-worker, and public safety as the first and foremost objective during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work assignments.

Job description and application


