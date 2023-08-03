Maintenance and security improved at Aurora Transit Center

I wore a reflective safety vest, so she assumed I was knowledgeable about such things.

Metro had advised me several times that their customers could use Home Depot’s restrooms. The woman lived in Lynnwood and was transferring buses on her way to work in North Seattle to work as a home health aide. She had a 20 minute layover.

Restrooms are simply an issue of public health and human dignity. I have always appreciated the availability of toilets at work, school, restaurants and on recreational trips. Regular maintenance is needed. And sometimes an attendant is needed to be present to keep them safe and clean.

400 buses depart from Aurora Village Transit Center daily





“Are you telling me there is no latrine at the transit center?” The Veterans Administration counselor asked me in disbelief. “With that many people, they are a necessity.”

The anger that I felt in smelling urine, and in seeing feces at the Transit Center, at the park, and at nearby residences fueled my passion for a “safer, healthier Metro.” I think everyone can relate to that feeling of disgust.



Cindy cleaned the bus shelter

Cindy repainting at AV Transit Center

The The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association invited Chris Arkills of Metro and King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski to a meeting to discuss issues at the transit center.





The pavement was pressure washed

He did.





The Shoreline City Council is pleased with Metro’s promised efforts due to the problematic impacts on our city.





Security has been increased

And King County Metro is working on installing restrooms. Will they be safe, clean and available? Metro has good intentions, and with planning and follow through we hope the restrooms at Aurora Village Transit Center will be a success. Please stay tuned. Patrick Deagen can be contacted at echolaketransitcenter@gmail.com













Most days about 400 buses are scheduled to leave Aurora Village Transit Center taking passengers in many directions between two counties. The number of arrivals is about the same. For many travelers AVTC is the gateway to Shoreline. It is not unusual to see 20 to 40 travelers in the transit center.