Election returns - 2nd day
Thursday, August 3, 2023
On the second day of ballot counts in King county, Prop 1 - the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy renewal is being approved with a 70% majority. Political leaders are releasing victory statements
Prop 1 VSHSL
- Approved 213,134 -- 70.19 %
- Rejected 90,520 -- 29.81 %
In Lake Forest Park, Paula Goode leads. Stephanie Angelis continues to have a narrow lead over Dustin Shaffer.
LFP Council Position No. 6
- Paula Goode 1,362 52.85 %
- Dustin Shaffer 568 22.04 %
- Stephanie Angelis 637 24.72 %
- Write-in 10 0.39 %
For the open seat on the Shoreline School Board, Sylvia Gil leads. Hazim Bhanim has a narrowed lead over withdrawn candidate Zack Stallings. Stay tuned.
School board
- Sylvia Gil 5,845
- Zack Stallings 2,205
- Hazim Ghanim 2,437
0 comments:
Post a Comment