Election returns - 2nd day

Election workers sorting ballots

Photo courtesy King County

By Diane Hettrick





On the second day of ballot counts in King county, Prop 1 - the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy renewal is being approved with a 70% majority. Political leaders are releasing victory statements





Prop 1 VSHSL

Approved 213,134 -- 70.19 %

Rejected 90,520 -- 29.81 %

In Lake Forest Park, Paula Goode leads. Stephanie Angelis continues to have a narrow lead over Dustin Shaffer.

Paula Goode 1,362 52.85 %

Dustin Shaffer 568 22.04 %

Stephanie Angelis 637 24.72 %

Write-in 10 0.39 %

For the open seat on the Shoreline School Board, Sylvia Gil leads. Hazim Bhanim has a narrowed lead over withdrawn candidate Zack Stallings. Stay tuned.





School board

Sylvia Gil 5,845

Zack Stallings 2,205

Hazim Ghanim 2,437













