Election returns - 2nd day

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Election workers sorting ballots
Photo courtesy King County

By Diane Hettrick

On the second day of ballot counts in King county, Prop 1 - the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy renewal is being approved with a 70% majority. Political leaders are releasing victory statements

Prop 1 VSHSL
  • Approved 213,134  -- 70.19 %
  • Rejected 90,520  -- 29.81 %
In Lake Forest Park, Paula Goode leads. Stephanie Angelis continues to have a narrow lead over Dustin Shaffer.

LFP Council Position No. 6
  • Paula Goode 1,362 52.85 %
  • Dustin Shaffer 568 22.04 %
  • Stephanie Angelis 637 24.72 %
  • Write-in 10 0.39 %
For the open seat on the Shoreline School Board, Sylvia Gil leads. Hazim Bhanim has a narrowed lead over withdrawn candidate Zack Stallings. Stay tuned.

School board
  • Sylvia Gil 5,845
  • Zack Stallings 2,205
  • Hazim Ghanim 2,437
Do you want to know the status of your vote? Sign up for ballot alerts!



