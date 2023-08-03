A beautiful evening for dining on the street - National Night Out
Thursday, August 3, 2023
| 21st Ave NE between NE 165th and 170th Streets.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
By Diane Hettrick
I probably should not risk putting this in print, but, we always have good weather on National Night Out.
|Something about chalk and pavement that brings out the artist in everyone
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Neighbors are able to put tables on streets and front lawns. Kids can play games and run around.
|A 3-fer. Shoreline City Manager Bristol Ellington, Mayor Keith Scully, Police Chief Kelly Park.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Police, fire, city staff, and neighborhood leaders can visit and socialize at three or four events.
|Councilmember Chris Roberts with party organizer
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Most importantly, neighbors get to meet each other. Neighbors who know each other and know what is normal behavior around the block and what is not, are the best crime prevention tool.
Years ago, a brazen crew of burglars drove up to a Shoreline home in a van and proceeded to load everything from the house into the van.
The next door neighbor watched the entire process and thought "I didn't know my neighbor was moving."
