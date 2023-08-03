A beautiful evening for dining on the street - National Night Out

Thursday, August 3, 2023

 21st Ave NE between NE 165th and 170th Streets.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

By Diane Hettrick

I probably should not risk putting this in print, but, we always have good weather on National Night Out.

Something about chalk and pavement that brings out the artist in everyone
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Neighbors are able to put tables on streets and front lawns. Kids can play games and run around.

A 3-fer. Shoreline City Manager Bristol Ellington, Mayor Keith Scully, Police Chief Kelly Park.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Police, fire, city staff, and neighborhood leaders can visit and socialize at three or four events. 

Fire trucks and kids
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Fire trucks are always popular.

Councilmember Chris Roberts with party organizer
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Most importantly, neighbors get to meet each other. Neighbors who know each other and know what is normal behavior around the block and what is not, are the best crime prevention tool. 

Years ago, a brazen crew of burglars drove up to a Shoreline home in a van and proceeded to load everything from the house into the van.

The next door neighbor watched the entire process and thought "I didn't know my neighbor was moving."

Everyone having fun at the street party.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

All photos taken on 21st Ave NE between NE 165th and 170th Streets on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 by Steven H. Robinson.



