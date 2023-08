Bramble brunching goats at Midvale Gardens Saturday August 5, 2023

Filbert poses for the camera Just in time for the Seafair celebrations, the Earthcraft Services fleet of bramble brunching goats are docking at 'Midvale Gardens' this Saturday. Stop by and cheer their patriotic fervor as they joyfully devour one invasive species after another. 10am to 6pm at the junction of the Interurban Trail and N 192nd St one block east of Aurora. Just in time for the Seafair celebrations, the Earthcraft Services fleet of bramble brunching goats are docking at 'Midvale Gardens' this Saturday. Stop by and cheer their patriotic fervor as they joyfully devour one invasive species after another. 10am to 6pm at the junction of the Interurban Trail and N 192nd St one block east of Aurora.

Before and After





Today we have 'on the ground at the scene' evidence of their astounding and astonishing ruminant abilities. The 'green' photo was taken in 2019. The 'brown' photo was taken at the end of goating season 2022. Supporters of this chemical free landscaping demonstration can donate by going online to the GoFundMe website and entering Goat-fund-me Diggin Shoreline. Look for Filbert posing for the public.





This community improvement project is sponsored by Diggin' Shoreline (making all financial assistance tax deductible).