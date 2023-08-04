Bramble brunching goats at Midvale Gardens Saturday August 5, 2023
Friday, August 4, 2023
|Filbert poses for the camera
|Before and After
Today we have 'on the ground at the scene' evidence of their astounding and astonishing ruminant abilities. The 'green' photo was taken in 2019. The 'brown' photo was taken at the end of goating season 2022.
Supporters of this chemical free landscaping demonstration can donate by going online to the GoFundMe website and entering Goat-fund-me Diggin Shoreline. Look for Filbert posing for the public. Or click here.
This community improvement project is sponsored by Diggin' Shoreline (making all financial assistance tax deductible).
