Happiness abounds at Skandia Friday dances in August

The five-member Metrognomes, inspired by the magical little people of the north, will provide compelling and spirited tunes for the evening. Happiness abounds in their love of Scandinavian dance and music.



Friday, August 18, 7:30–10:30pm



SKANDIA THIRD FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ra54SWqpZI The rich sound of Sprida Ut will liven this Friday’s dance. Brian and Nola Nelson and Kris Johansson will treat us with their unique and haunting blend of nyckelharpa, guitar, and voice. No one can sit on the sidelines when they are playing.





SKANDIA THIRD FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA . $15; $10 for Skandia members. Lisa Brooks and Elaine Mathies will teach Gammalpolska from Föllinge. This is a fun and energetic dance from a small town in northern Sweden with a lovely set of traditional dances.The rich sound of Sprida Ut will liven this Friday’s dance. Brian and Nola Nelson and Kris Johansson will treat us with their unique and haunting blend of nyckelharpa, guitar, and voice. No one can sit on the sidelines when they are playing.

SKANDIA FIRST FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA . $15; $10 for Skandia members. Lisa Brooks and Pat Pi will teach Rørospols, which comes from the old mining town of Røros in eastern Norway. This popular dance is fun and interactive, with several figures. A tapestry from around 1500 shows couples dancing Rørospols with the same figures.Check out some YouTube videos: