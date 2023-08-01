Happiness abounds at Skandia Friday dances in August
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Friday, August 4, 7:30–10:30pm
SKANDIA FIRST FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA. $15; $10 for Skandia members. Lisa Brooks and Pat Pi will teach Rørospols, which comes from the old mining town of Røros in eastern Norway. This popular dance is fun and interactive, with several figures. A tapestry from around 1500 shows couples dancing Rørospols with the same figures.
Check out some YouTube videos:
The five-member Metrognomes, inspired by the magical little people of the north, will provide compelling and spirited tunes for the evening. Happiness abounds in their love of Scandinavian dance and music.
Friday, August 18, 7:30–10:30pm
Friday, August 18, 7:30–10:30pm
SKANDIA THIRD FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA. $15; $10 for Skandia members. Lisa Brooks and Elaine Mathies will teach Gammalpolska from Föllinge. This is a fun and energetic dance from a small town in northern Sweden with a lovely set of traditional dances.
0 comments:
Post a Comment