Building Industry Association honors top remodelers in King County including Irons Brothers in Shoreline

Kitchen remodel from Irons Brothers

OLYMPIA…Each year, the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) recognizes the state’s most outstanding remodeling projects at its Excellence in Remodeling Awards, showcasing quality craftsmanship in a variety of categories and price ranges. OLYMPIA…Each year, the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) recognizes the state’s most outstanding remodeling projects at its, showcasing quality craftsmanship in a variety of categories and price ranges.





Six remodelers from King and Snohomish Counties were among the winners, including Shoreline's Irons Brothers Construction.





The annual BIAW Excellence in Remodeling (EIR) Award competition celebrates Washington’s best remodeling and design work by BIAW members statewide.





Updated kitchen from Irons Brothers

Industry experts review and score each individual project based on aesthetics, special or unique design solutions, quality craftsmanship, appropriate building materials, budgetary considerations and the challenges the project’s design requirements face.



With their expertise, innovation and attention to detail, these projects meet and exceed the standards of excellence necessary to win a 2023 Excellence in Remodeling Award.



This year, BIAW members from nine local home builder associations across the state submitted 52 entries in 20 different categories, ranging from the top kitchens and baths to additions, outdoor living and universal design.



The Industry experts review and score each individual project based on aesthetics, special or unique design solutions, quality craftsmanship, appropriate building materials, budgetary considerations and the challenges the project’s design requirements face.With their expertise, innovation and attention to detail, these projects meet and exceed the standards of excellence necessary to win a 2023 Excellence in Remodeling Award.This year, BIAW members from nine local home builder associations across the state submitted 52 entries in 20 different categories, ranging from the top kitchens and baths to additions, outdoor living and universal design.The Building Industry Association of Washington is the voice of the housing industry as the state’s largest trade association with nearly 8,000 member companies. The association is dedicated to ensuring and enhancing the vitality of the building industry so more Washington families can enjoy the American Dream of owning a home.











